Hyatt Centric Resort and Spa, 601 Front St., will host a fundraiser for Reef Relief on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Blue Mojito Bar and Grill. Locals and tourists alike will enjoy festivities including handcrafted cocktails, live music, a snow machine, raffles, and an appearance from Santa. Reef Relief is a nonprofit membership organization in Key West focused on science to understand, educate and strengthen community-based efforts and strategies to protect the coral reef ecosystems. For information, visit http://www.HyattCentricKeyWest.com.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
• Home tours
Old Island’s Restoration Foundation will host home tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28-29. Tickets are available at http://www.oirf.org or at the Old Island Museum Store, 322 Duval St
• Wounded Warriors ride
Wounded Warrior Bicycle Riders will arrive at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. All are invited to welcome the combat wounded veterans as they begin their two-day bike riding journey along U.S. 1 to Key West.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce visitor center, 31020 Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key. A free annual “pop-up” outfitter of supplies for a wide variety of water activities, the open-air event typically features items designed for sailors, boaters, anglers, kayakers and others. For information, visit http://www. lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Rotary golf tournament
The Rotary Club Key West will host its annual golf tournament from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Key West Golf Club, 6450 College Road. Sponsorship opportunities and player sign-ups are available. The tournament raises money to provide dental care for local children. For information, email kwrotary@hotmail.com.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through noon, Friday, Jan. 20. Awards are given in March for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of historic properties and for new construction that maintains the integrity of a historic neighborhood. For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718.