• Volunteers sought for honor

The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of the community’s volunteers. Every 501©(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate one volunteer to be honored. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung. More than 1,500 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 22 years ago. For information, call 305-292-1502.