For those making on-line purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972, email keyscra@gmail.com or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• Walk of Lights
Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.
• Reef Relief fundraiser
Hyatt Centric Resort and Spa, 601 Front St., will host a fundraiser for Reef Relief on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Blue Mojito Bar and Grill. Reef Relief is a nonprofit membership organization in Key West focused on science to understand, educate and strengthen community-based efforts and strategies to protect the coral reef ecosystems. For information, visit http://www.HyattCentricKeyWest.com.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Volunteers sought for honor
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the tremendous efforts of the community’s volunteers. Every charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate one volunteer to be honored. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung. For information, call 305-292-1502.
• Wounded Warriors ride
Wounded Warrior Bicycle Riders will arrive at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. All are invited to welcome the combat wounded veterans as they begin their bike riding journey to Key West.
• Rotary golf tournament
The Rotary Club Key West will host its annual golf tournament from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Key West Golf Club, 6450 College Road. Sponsorship opportunities and player sign ups are available. The tournament raises money to provide dental care for local children. For information, email kwrotary@hotmail.com