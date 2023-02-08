The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks, and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• Elizabeth Bishop celebration
A party to honor poet Elizabeth Bishop (1911-1979) will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., with poetry and prose readings for the U.S. Poet Laureate. The Garden gate opens at 4:45 p.m.; seating is limited. There is no charge, donations are welcomed. For information, call 518-423-8663 or email malcolmrw2013@hotmail.com.
• Party in the Park
A celebration of the Parrothead lifestyle will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Farmers Market at Truman Waterfront, prior to the Jimmy Buffett concert. Participants are encouraged to make it awesome with pop-up tents, lawn chairs and blankets, decorations, games and costumes. Awards and prizes will be given for the best setups. Just a few park rules pertain: no staking, no driving in the grass and no grills and, due to space constraints, no ‘tailgating’ from vehicles and no RVs are permitted in the city parking lots. Guests will not be able to hear the concert from the park and the event lawn and Farmers Market will close at 7 p.m.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, on College Road at the first entrance to the Botanical Garden. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Leadership program
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for nonprofit board members. The Community Foundation’s training program will be held at the Tennessee Williams Theatre in Key West on March 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Registration is available online at http://www.cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. For information, call 305-809-4992.
• Flag Retirement Box
A box to place worn and tattered American flags for proper disposal has been installed at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. The retired flags will be delivered to American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, whose members will burn the flags.
• Donations sought
Key West Homeless Coalition, Inc. seeks donations of new and used towels to help local homeless stay clean and dry; also needed are single sheet sets. Call or text 305-304-0578 for pickups countywide. Dropoffs welcome Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-noon at the joint offices of KWHC/Literacy Volunteers/Dr. Jose Sanchez Lions Eye Clinic located inside the Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.