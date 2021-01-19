• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. All donations are tax deductible and benefit the programs of Wesley House Family Services. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Inauguration viewing
The Harry S Truman Little White House will host a luncheon for viewing the swearing-in of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President, Kamala Harris from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Tickets will be sold as tables of two, four or six and can only be purchased in advance by calling 305-294-9911, Ext. 5. The Little White House is located at 111 Front St.
• Online art class
The Key West Art Center and Gallery will offer an online class with Priscilla Coote from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22. Coote “takes” students to Bahia Honda State Park via video There will be a maximum of 10 students and Zoom knowledge is required. Call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com for registration, cost and information.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, at the corner of George Street and Flagler Avenue, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• KWNOW
Key West National Organization for Women will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. For information and link, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Council members wanted
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in the management of the sanctuary. Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For more information, contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.