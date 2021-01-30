• Gardenfest
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host its annual GardenFest Key West: The Green Market Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Docent guided tours, a children’s science corner, adult beverages, food, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, earth-based arts and crafts with nature themes or composed of natural materials, eco-friendly products and services and exhibits by conservation-oriented non-profit organizations will be available. Plants will be for sale from the garden and other vendors. Admission is free. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• City survey
The City of Key West is requesting input from residents regarding the future of the island by an anonymous survey that will help shape the priorities for the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. The survey is available until Saturday, Jan. 30, on the city’s web site http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov or via this direct link: https://www.research.net/r/9LRFTZH
• Sundance Film Festival
Key West’s Tropic Cinema will be a part of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival screening with both in-person through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Films will be shown at three island locations, including the Tropic, 416 Eaton St., the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., and the warehouse facility at Manley deBoer Lumber and Strunk Hardware, 1101 Eaton St. For information, scheduling and ticketing, visit http//www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. Participants can submit videos of 60 seconds or less displaying the most unique entries, best costume and best groups of two or more. Sponsorships are also sought. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106 or visit http://www.kwahs.org.