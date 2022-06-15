• Ukraine fundraiser
The Sunset Social Drinking Club will hold a fundraiser for the “Pray for the Ukraine” fund from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Funky Rooster Coffee House and Wine Bar, 713 Caroline St. The event will feature a silent auction and raffle.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Meet the Candidates
Hometown! will host a “Meet the Candidates” event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the last day interested parties can qualify to run for office. The event will take place at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road and will be live-streamed at Hometown! — YouTube. Hometown’s 2022 Election Guide is available at http://www.hometownkeywest.com.
• Juneteenth celebration
The community is invited to take part in a Juneteenth celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. The event will feature food and local performers from churches and other organizations.
• Suicide intervention
NAMI Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering QPR Training (question, persuade, refer) for free, in person. We will teach the warning signs, risk factors and more elements of suicide prevention intervention from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Coral Isles Church, 90001 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. NAMI Miami will host additional virtual sessions June 16, June 22 and June 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For information, call 305-665-2540 or email Lisa@NAMIMiami.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Virtual class
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents a virtual class on breastfeeding class Saturday, June 18. To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Caribbean Street Fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.