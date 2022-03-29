• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Film festival
The Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival will screen “Whale Rider” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. COVID protection policy requires attendees to show a negative PCR done within 72 hours or a completed vaccination document and to wear masks.
• Call to artists
The Key West Art Center & Gallery is accepting applications from artists to become juried exhibiting members through Wednesday, March 30. For information and application, visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Boating class
America’s Boating Club, the Key West Sail and Power Squadron, will offer a boating basics class on Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3, at 5205 College Road. Participants will earn a Florida State Boaters ID Card and learn about Keys waters. For information, call Vince Melendy at 305-296-1126.
• Choral concert
The Keys Choral will perform its spring concert, Lux Perpetua, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The Faure Requiem will be the centerpiece of the concert, and will feature organist Chaz Bowers. Other music will feature a blend of contemporary choral pieces, spirituals and a medley from the Broadway musical “My Fair Lady.” Tickets, which are $30, include a wine-and-bites reception, and can be purchased at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Early map presentation
The College of the Florida Keys will host its VIP Series Event in the Upper Keys Center, “The Discovery, Early Mapping, and Charting of the Florida Keys and the Gulf Stream.” The presentation, led by local author and map researcher Brian Schmitt, is on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at the Upper Keys Center, 106040 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Tickets for CFK’s VIP Series events are $5 at the door (cash only). Admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://cfk.edu/vip. Advanced tickets are available at http://www.keystix.com
• Organ donation presentation
Monroe County Library Systems and Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency (LAORA) are celebrating National Donate Life Month by inviting county residents to an educational presentation raising awareness for organ donation and transplantation at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, in the Key West Library auditorium, 700 Fleming St. National Donate Life Month celebrates lives saved through organ donation and the legacies of donor heroes.