• Kids’ concert
Robin Kaplan’s Music Room will present its annual Kids Helping Kids Concert “Songs in the Spotlight” at the Key West Theater at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1. The community’s young musicians will sing and perform, accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas. The free program will raise money to support the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter. The Key West Theater is at 512 Eaton St. For information, call 305-304-6960.
• Montessori talk
The Montessori Children’s School, 1221 Varela St., will host Tim Seldin, president of the Montessori Foundation speaking on “Montessori — Education for Life” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. The event is free and open to adults. For information, call 305-294-5302.
• Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month in April, and Robert Frost, The Studios of Key West will host the annual Children & Teen Poetry Contest. Monroe County students can submit poetry entries by Tuesday, May 3. Children 6-12 and teens 13-18 can mail or drop off their poems at TSKW, 533 Eaton St. Students may also submit written works by emailing poems to poetry@tskw.org. Students should include their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Poetry can be any length, based on any subject, and be rhymed or unrhymed. Teachers may also submit the work of their students.
• Library music
Swedish folk artist Sofia Talvik will perform at 6 p.m., Monday, May 9, as part of the Monroe County Library’s Music in the Palm Garden series, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyrea at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair, is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.