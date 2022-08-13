Wesley House Family Services is seeking families interested in providing a home to children and teens who are in the foster care system. Classes in Key West begin Wednesday, Aug. 24, and are held each Wednesday night for eight weeks. Registration is required. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or e-mail megan.burgess@wesleyhouse.org.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Leadership Monroe County
Leadership Monroe County, an educational, nonpartisan, non-profit community organization that brings together existing and emerging leaders to build constructive alliances in the Florida Keys, welcomes applicants for the upcoming Class XXX, which will launch in October and run through April 2023. Deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 19. Call 305-394-3804 or visit http://www.leadershipmonroecounty.org for information and to download an application.
• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Big Pine bocce
The Big Pine Bocce League (BPBL) will be hosting its summer season at the Big Pine Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive, at the end of Sands Road. The league will be on the courts Tuesday, through Thursday. Signups for the season will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Big Pine Moose Lodge, 3681 Wilder Road. For information, email kimannlivingston@gmail.com
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Nonprofit meeting
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will convene from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Nonprofit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway. The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday.
• Equality march
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a gathering and march from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. The march will end at Truman Waterfront Park. For information, email kjpareizs@gmail.com.
• Dinghy Beach meeting
The Friends of Dinghy Beach will hold a meeting in the City Hall lobby, 1300 White St., from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. For information, email milliemilliegooddog@gmail.com.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families. Breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 and childbirth class on Sunday, Sept. 18. Register at https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.