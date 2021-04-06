• Author talk
The Monroe County Public Library system will virtually host author Libby Copeland discussing her experiences while researching “The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. To register or for information, contact your local library or visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 8. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Online auction
May Sands Montessori School will host its spring online silent auction from Friday to Monday, April 9 -19. Visit http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/silent-auction or contact christina@maysandsmontessori.com, 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Guy Harvey interview
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host an online interview with artist Guy Harvey led by Carol Shaughnessy at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 15. They will be discussing Harvey’s early sketches based on “The Old Man and the Sea” and their significance to conservation, awareness and connection to Ernest Hemingway. For information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/guy-harvey-interview.
• Library Trivia Night
The Monroe County Public Libraries will present online Trivia Nights on select Fridays starting at 7 p.m. Test your knowledge on a variety of subjects and compete for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org/events or call your local library branch for information.
• Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month and to honor Robert Frost (1874-1963), The Studios of Key West will host a poetry contest, open to all Monroe County children and teens from 6 to 18 . Students are encouraged to submit poems (up to three per student) by May 4 by mail or drop off at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. or submit entries by emailing poetry@tskw.org, including their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Teachers may also submit the work of students. For information, contact Michelle Boscamp at michelle@tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Scouts wanted
Boy Scout Troop 578 is looking for scouts age 12 to 17. The group meets at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mondays. The school is located at 700 Truman Ave. For information, call 305-744-3350.