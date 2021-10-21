• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 6, and close at 6:30 or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events. Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• Artisan Market
An Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Wildlife Center, 1801 White St. Live music, a full bar, food stalls, fresh produce, cheese, pickles, orchids, local art and costume pieces will be on display. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags).
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Mental illness seminar
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Miami-Dade in the Florida Keys is offering a free, in-person seminar for family and friends of people with a mental illness from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center, 1011 Virginia St. For registration and information, call, text or email Sherry at 305-304-3039 or sherrykw2@aol.com by Tuesday, Nov. 2.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Nov. 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Habitat applications
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys is accepting homeownership applications to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at 471 Overseas Highway. Ste. 102 or by mail at P.O Box 5873, Key West, FL 33045. Applications can be picked or downloaded at http:// www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Photo safari
A Photo Safari Trivia Trek will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Old Town, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity. Kids younger than 12 are free and adults are $25. Teams of four can be formed and can use bikes, cars, golf carts or feet to compete. Prizes will be awarded and extra points will be given for team costumes. For registration, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 3.