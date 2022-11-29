The Conch Republic will celebrate the official end of the 2022 hurricane season with a flag-burning ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park. Live music will start at 4 p.m., with the burning of the hurricane warning flag at 5.
• Mud-Pi Dinner
The College of the Florida Keys’ student ceramics club, Mud-Pi, will host its annual dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at CFK’s Ceramics Studio, 5901 College Road. Attendees of the fund-raiser will select their own student-crafted ceramic bowl to eat from and take home as a souvenir. Admission is $50 at the door. For information, email John.Bradford@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3132.
• POSH fundraiser
A fundraiser for the Florida Keys SPCA will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Audubon House and Tropical Gardens, 205 Whitehead St. The event will be Key West formal attire featuring a fascinator hat, which is a head piece, a style of millinery. A New Orleans-style Second Line Parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. with an after party at Smokin Tuna Saloon, 4 Charles St. For tickets, visit https://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-9th-annual/
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Discussed will be efforts being made to conserve and propagate Keys endangered plant species by Mary Nelson, nursery manager at Key West Botanical Garden. The meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served afterward in the garden.
Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, 409 Caroline St., will host a photo session for pets and the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For a $20 cash donation, pet owners will get a digital photo of their four-legged friend with the green grump. Proceeds will benefit River’s Wish, Inc., a senior dog sanctuary. For information on River’s Wish, Inc., visit http://www.riverswishinc.org. For information on pet pictures, email Kate McDonnell at bidogspa@gmail.com.
• Plant a Million Corals opening
Summerland Farms, 23801 Overseas Highway, will be the site of the opening of a coral restoration facility from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tours, information and demonstrations of the restoration operation will be offered. A ticketed evening will follow at the South of the Seven Restaurant, 17075 Overseas Highway. For tickets and information, visit http://www.plantamillioncorals.org or email plantamillioncorals@gmail.com
• Typewriter Type-In
The Key West Library will host the first Florida Keys Typewriter Type-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Type-In will give participants an opportunity to see and experience typewriters and encourage others who may have their own typewriters that they would like to share. The library is located at 700 Fleming St. For information, call 305-292-3595.