• Easter bunny photos
The Key West Preschool Co-op will offer photos with the Easter bunny from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, at Island Farm Honey on the corner of 5th Street and 12th Avenue on Stock Island. There is a suggested donation. To sign up for a time slot, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044DAFA62EA7FA7-photos.
• Drinking Liberally virtually
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics. To participate, email name to jeffrfrost@gmail.com.
• College fundraiser
The College of the Florida Keys’ will host its virtual auction fundraiser through Saturday, April 3. Items up for bid include art, jewelry and sports equipment, and adventure and travel packages. Visit http://www.cfk.edu/soiree to view auction items and place bids. For information or to donate, contact Frank Wood at frank.wood@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, April 3, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Easter parade, brunch
The Conch Republic will celebrate Easter Sunday with its annual Easter Parade and Brunch starting at noon on Sunday, April 4. The public is invited to wear Easter bonnets and Easter finest to stroll down Duval Street. The parade begins in front of the Curry Mansion, 511 Caroline St., and finishes at Le Te Da with a special Easter brunch. Call LaTeDa at 305-296-6706 for reservations.
• Author talk
The Monroe County Library System will present authors Charles D. Morgan and Jacque Hillmana discussing their historical novel “Captain of the Tides: Gunner Morgan” at 6 p.m. Monday, April 5. For information and to register for the event, visit http://www.www.KeysLibraries.Org or contact your local branch. The program is free and open to the public.
• Online bingo
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is hosting an online bingo game with a 50/50 Pot at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, as a fundraiser for St. Peter’s Food Pantry on Big Pine Key. The game will be hosted on Zoom. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.
• Call to artists
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden’s will celebrate its 85th anniversary by showcasing local artists in the Art in the Garden exhibit, opening Monday, April 19. Deadline to submit an application for participation is Saturday, April 10. Artist applications are available at Garden Visitor Center, 5210 College Road, by contacting the office at (305) 296-1501, or by email mmcrae@keywest.garden.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org.