• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Big Pine bocce
The Big Pine Bocce League (BPBL) will be hosting its summer season at the Big Pine Park, 31009 Atlantis Drive, at the end of Sands Road. The league will be on the courts Tuesday through Thursday. Signups for the season will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Big Pine Moose Lodge, 3681 Wilder Road. For information, email kimannlivingston@gmail.com.
• Skate Night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a free “Skate Back to School” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the hockey rink at Bertha Street and Atlantic Boulevard. Participants must sign a waiver to skate, and no skate rentals will be available. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com
• WAVES Project fundraiser
The WAVES Project, which uses scuba diving as a transitional tool to help disabled veterans, will hold a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Southernmost VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Current and former participants will discuss how the program has helped them. For information, visit https://www.wavesproject.org.
• Mentor, tutors wanted
Keys to Be the Change is looking for community members to volunteer one hour per week (or more) to help a young person succeed in school and in life. Volunteers can choose the program and school they wish to help. The More Literacy Program needs volunteers to read with a struggling reader in elementary school for 20 minutes during the school day. The Kids Win Mentoring program needs volunteers to meet 30–55 minutes weekly to offer academic and social support to a middle or high school youth. To volunteer, contact Heidi Golightly by phone or text, 541-974-4398 or email heidi.golightly@keysschools.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Nonprofit meeting
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will convene from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Non-profit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway. The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday.
• Library hours change
Starting in September, the Key West library’s hours will change. The late-night days will be Wednesdays, when the facility, 700 Fleming St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.