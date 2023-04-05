The Key West High School Band will hold a community yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Strunk Ace Hardware, 1101 Eaton St. All proceeds will be used to offset the cost of travel, including for a planned trip to London to march in the 2024 New Year’s Day parade. Donations can also be made with cash or credit card, or by donation at http://www.KWHSBand.com.
• Easter on the Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Animal Farm, 5501 College Road, will host an Easter celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, with crafts, music and egg hunts. The event is free. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets. For information, call Farmer Jeanne at 305-293-7331.
• Town Hall meeting
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and the Department of Health in Monroe County will co-host a Stock Island Town Hall public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the second-floor community room at Bernstein Park, 6751 5th St. Data will be presented from the 2022 Stock Island Community Health Survey followed by an interactive discussion about community needs. Reservations with the following link are appreciated but not required. http://evite.me/EQ5Tm7b9JD
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Volunteers sought
The Key West Sea Turtle Club is looking for volunteers for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season, which runs from April 15 to Oct. 31. Volunteers must complete a FWC webinar. For information, text Denise at 305-928-0606.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, contact Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782.
• Radio Day
Zonta Club of Key West is hosting its annual Radio Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Southernmost House, 1400 Duval St. All funds raised will support scholarships for Key West High School students and college-bound women who live in the Lower Keys. The event features live music with Clayton Lopez and the Soul Bubbas, a drawing to win $1000 and other prizes and is aimed at promoting local businesses and placing personal ads. To buy an ad, email zontakeywest@gmail.com. Donations are also accepted at www.zontakeywest.com or to PO Box 184, Key West, FL 33041.
• Yard sale
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the post, 5610 College Road. The cost is $25 to reserve a space for sellers’ tents and tables. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call Mike Dunn at 678-977-1584.