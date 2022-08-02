The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• National Night Out
National Night Out will be held throughout Monroe County from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Events will be held at Bayview Park in Key West, Aviation Hangar in Marathon, Founder’s Park in Islamorada and at the Key Largo Community Park. An array of equipment will be on display, from fire trucks and bomb robots to dogs and horses. Food and beverages will be available.
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Aug. 7. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.