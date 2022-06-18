• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http//www.keywest.garden.
• Juneteenth celebration
The community is invited to take part in a Juneteenth celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. The event will feature food and local performers from churches and other organizations.
• Suicide intervention
NAMI Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering QPR Training (question, persuade, refer) for free, in person. We will teach the warning signs, risk factors and more elements of suicide prevention intervention from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Coral Isles Church, 90001 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. NAMI Miami will host additional virtual sessions June 22 and June 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For information, call 305-665-2540 or email Lisa@NAMIMiami.org.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Free movies
The Key West Library will host free Matinee Movies each Wednesday at 3 p.m. Visit http://keyslibraries.org/events for schedules. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Beat the Heat
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, June 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at Harry Harris Park, 50 E. Beach Road, Tavernier. For information, call MCFR at 305-289-6005. These events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.