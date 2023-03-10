• Holi celebration

The Key West Library will welcome spring with a Hindu celebration of Holi, the Festival of Colors, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The program is free and open to all ages and will take place in the Palm Garden next to the Library, 700 Fleming St. Holi is a Hindu festival which marks the coming of the spring season by spraying everyone with colorful powder or by dumping water on them.