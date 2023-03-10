The Key West Library will welcome spring with a Hindu celebration of Holi, the Festival of Colors, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The program is free and open to all ages and will take place in the Palm Garden next to the Library, 700 Fleming St. Holi is a Hindu festival which marks the coming of the spring season by spraying everyone with colorful powder or by dumping water on them.
• Flag retirement box
A box to place worn and tattered American flags for proper disposal has been installed at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. The retired flags will be delivered to American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, whose members will burn the flags.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
Key West Toastmasters meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings are one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. until April 10.
• Story Time
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host a free story time for children each Tuesday at 10 a.m. with stories, games and crafts. For information, call 305-849-8733.
• Fashion show seeks designers
The Conch Republic Wearable Art Fashion Show Benefit is seeking local designers to enter either the Couture or Costume category. The show will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Key West Theater to benefit the Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. For information, mail diane@conchrepublic.com or visit http://www.conchrepublic.com
• Creative lab
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., hosts arts and crafts for school-age children all day each Saturday. Participants can make their own works of art or follow along with a themed craft.