• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the corner of Southard and Whitehead streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Exhibit opens
The latest paintings of Adam Russell, “Totems of Island City,” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, at Jag Gallery, 1075 C-23 Duval St. The exhibit will be available online at http://www.jaggallery.art. For information, call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
• Women’s Club meeting
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host a Zoom meeting at 1 pm. Thursday, Feb. 11. Speaker Kim Wilson will talk about books to brighten the Covid-19 indoor days. Members are encouraged to bring a guest. For information, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9971.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park at Higgs Beach. The outdoor market will offer crafts, art and jewelry along with fresh produce, artisan cheeses, seafood, honey, pickles, pastries and more. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual conversation with authors Lili King and Judy Blume at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. The event is free and open to the public. For registration, visit https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Bingo
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host fundraising bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 , at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original art will be held through 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Virtual play
The Studios of Key West will present a virtual production of a new play, “Smithtown,” a series of four interconnected but distinct monologues featuring an ensemble of Broadway and television actors. The play will be available from Saturday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 27. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members and are available at http://tskw.org/smithtown-2.