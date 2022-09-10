American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Nonprofit meeting
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will convene from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Non-profit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway. The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to benefit Sister Season.
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street. The Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted for both shows and the link may be found at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline for the craft show is Thursday, Sept. 15, and the deadline for the art festival is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Beach clean up
Reef Relief is hosting a marine debris clean up in honor of International Coastal Clean Up Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Boca Chica Beach. Volunteers needed to collect marine debris along the beach to contribute to the Ocean Conservancy’s citizen scientific database. Reef Relief will provide trash grabbers, bags, and gloves. For updates, visit the Reef Relief Facebook event page.
• Mentor, tutors wanted
Keys to Be the Change is looking for community members to volunteer one hour per week (or more) to help a young person succeed in school and in life. Volunteers can choose the program and school they wish to help. The More Literacy Program needs volunteers to read with a struggling reader in elementary school for 20 minutes during the school day. The Kids Win Mentoring program needs volunteers to meet 30–55 minutes weekly to offer academic and social support to a middle or high school youth. To volunteer, contact Heidi Golightly by phone or text at 541-974-4398 or email heidi.golightly@keysschools.com.