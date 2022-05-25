• Book reading
Books & Books @ the Studios, 533 Eaton St., will host Claire Schoonover and Kyla Shoemaker, contributing authors of “Dear Freedom Writer” outside at Hugh’s View terrace at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. For guaranteed seating preregister at https://booksandbookskw.com/events/dear-freedom-writer/ The event is free and open to the public.
• Audition call
Key West’s Red Barn Theatre will be holding audition interviews with actors interested in working in its upcoming 2022-23 season, which will open in December. The interviews will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, in the Red Barn, 319 Duval St, behind the Woman’s Club.
• Fringe auditions
Fringe Theater Key West invites actors, used-to-be-actors, and wanna-be-actors to general auditions for its 2022-23 theater season. Those interested are asked to prepare a one to two minute monologue, memorized or read, and email video to info@fringetheater.org or text to 305-731-0581. Singers can add 16 bars of a song. Audition videos will be accepted through Tuesday, May 31.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents virtual classes held on video chat. The childbirth class is on Sunday, June 12, and a breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, June 18, To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Art proposals sought
The Studios of Key West is accepting proposals for workshops and exhibitions in a range of media for artists from beginners to professionals. With four distinct gallery spaces, TSKW has an array of options for artists looking to showcase their work. Deadline to propose a workshop is Wednesday, June 15. Visit http://www.tskw.org/submit-a-proposal.