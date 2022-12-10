• Santa pics

Santa will be at the American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 for pet or kids pictures from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. A donation of a new, unwrapped toy is requested. Brownies, cookies and other treats will be available. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.