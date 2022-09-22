• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Early bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Lazy Way and Caroline Street, across from Harpoon Harry’s. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. The objective is to promote OIRF’s mission of “celebrating and sustaining Key West’s unique architecture, culture and history.” For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. Awards for the Connie Gilbert Scholarship Fund will be given to this year’s recipients. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or contact Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts and will be accepted until Tuesday, Oct. 11. Rehearsals are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. Rehearsals are held weekly, on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. Individual voice sectionals will be held at 6:15 p.m., with schedules to be announced. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
• Cancer Walk
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a College Road Loop Cancer Walk fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5610 College Road. There is a $10 registration fee. Bake sales and raffles will be held following the walk, with all proceeds benefiting the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys. For information, call Laurie at 305-240-1655.