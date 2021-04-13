• Mars Rover presentation
NASA Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will talk about the Mars Perseverance Rover at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 in a virtual presentation for the Monroe County Public Library system. The event is free and open to the public and a recording of the event will be available. Registration for the event can be done at http://www.keyslibraries.org or by calling your local branch. The direct link for registration is https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5iKfbAvHRRSvn WnQr2Gp3w
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, April 13. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Planning sessions
Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square planning sessions will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom and at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at City Hall, 1300 White St. Discussion will include short-term projects and long-term visions. For information, email city_harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3973.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Custom House, 281 Front St., wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 six-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West. For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.
• Poetry contest
The Studios of Key West will host a poetry contest, open to all Monroe County children and teens from 6 to 18. Students are encouraged to submit poems (up to three per student) by May 4 by mail or drop off at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. or submit entries by emailing poetry@tskw.org, including their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Teachers may also submit the work of students. For information, contact Michelle Boscamp at michelle@tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions from Monday, June 7, through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6 to 12 years old will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.