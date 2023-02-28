• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Brady’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• CFK silent auction
The College of the Florida Keys’ Foundation will host a virtual silent auction to raise funds for students and programs until Saturday, March 4, at 9 p.m., in concert with the College’s annual Seaside Soiree in Key Largo. For information about the fundraising efforts, visit http://www.CFK.edu/soiree.
• Conch Revival Picnic
Key West Art & Historical Society and Great Events Catering will team up to present the annual Conch Revival Picnic, an informal Conch heritage dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. For information and tickets, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events/picnic
• Hawkwatch talk
Photographer, writer and birdwatcher Mark Hedden will speak about the Florida Keys Hawkwatch at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, as part of the Marathon Library’s “Coffee, Cookies & Conversation” Speaker Series at 3490 Overseas Highway. The Florida Keys Hawkwatch monitors and surveys the thousands of birds of prey that migrate through the Florida Keys. It takes place annually at Curry Hammock State Park in Marathon.
• Celebration
A celebration of the life of Christina Stone, long-time employee of the Key West Art & Historical Society, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
• Author talk
R. Kevin Mallison will discuss his nonfiction book, “Alarm in the Firehouse: A Memoir of America’s First Openly Gay Professional Firefighter,” at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. Free. Seating is limited.
• Spring Social
The FKSPCA’s annual fundraiser, the Spring Social, will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 Friday, March 3 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, Truman Waterfront Park. VIP tickets include a Champagne Reception starting at 5:30 pm before the main event. The VIP Reception begins at 5:30pm and General Admission entry is at 6:30 p.m. General Admission tickets for a donation of $55 and individual VIP tickets for a donation of $125 are available athttps://www.axs.com/events/466061/spring-social-tickets. To buy discounted VIP tables of 8 for $800, call the Key West Theater box office directly at 305-985-0433 during box office hours noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For information, call 305-294-4857.
• Plant sale and exhibit
An exhibition and sale of rare plants will be held at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 5210 College Road. Admission is free. Tropical and native plants from vendors and the garden’s plant nursery will be featured. Activities include docent guided tours, a children’s science corner, all-day music, adult beverages, food vendors, local arts & craft vendors, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, eco-friendly products and services and exhibits by conservation-oriented non-profit organizations.