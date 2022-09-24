The Key West Library will host a Book Club meeting on the last Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The September selection will be Richard Osman’s “The Thursday Murder Club.” The book can be requested at the library’s main desk, 700 Fleming St.
• Mallory Square improvement
The City of Key West is seeking input into realizing the full potential of Mallory Square. most iconic public square. A collaborative master planning process will take place until May to guide future improvements to the square. The planning process will be community-centered, relying on input from both residents and visitors at all stages of development. To join the planning process, visit https://mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, call 305 294-3210 or visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Spaghetti Dinner
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner with take-out or eat-in options from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at 5610 College Road. The cost is $10, and proceeds will benefit veterans and local non-profits. For information, call 305-304-1655.
• Womankind BraZaar
Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event helps raise awareness for breast health and supports the nonprofit medical center’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings and exams to local women. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information about the event and artist or sponsorship opportunities, contact Womankind at 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com.
• Choral members sought
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts and will be accepted until Tuesday, Oct. 11. Rehearsals are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available. Rehearsals are held weekly, on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 pm. Individual voice sectionals will be held at 6:15 p.m., with schedules to be announced. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.