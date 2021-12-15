• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. The group is also in need of volunteers to help with checking the libraries weekly, plus picking up, transporting and stocking books. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Triangle between the Marriott Beachside and the Hyatt on the bike path. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Red Nose run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run – PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café,1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Shoelaces,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at 750 United St. The film tells the story of a complicated relationship between an aging father and his special-needs son whom he abandoned as a young boy. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and.attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, to benefit Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Restaurant card
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering its new restaurant and theater card, with more than 30 restaurants listed, each offering a two-for-one entree deal. Also taking part are local theaters, including the Red Barn, Waterfront, Key West Theater and The Studios of Key West, all offering discounts. The proceeds of all sales of the $100 card benefit local charities. For information and purchase locations, call Stacie Gleason at 443-994-1841 or Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.