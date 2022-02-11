• Fabric sale
A local non-profit organization which promotes the quilting arts and donates to local charities is having a fabric sale, including many types of sewing notions, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, 714 Sawyer Drive, Cudjoe Key.
• Concert performance
Brothers Timothy and Nikki Chooi will perform the third concert of the Key West Impromptu Concerts season at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. The program will include works of Sergei Prokofiev, J.S. Bach, and Niccolo Paganini. Admission is $20 at the door. All students will be admitted free. Facial masks are required; special anniversary face masks will be provided free. For information, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• Free tax preparation
The United Way of Collier and the Keys is prepared to help community members with their income tax preparation. UWCK’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program is a way for individuals making less than $66,000 a year to have their federal tax returns filed for free by IRS-certified volunteers. VITA will be conducting virtual tax preparation sessions. For information about VITA, or to register for a virtual session, visit http://www.keysunitedway.org/VITA.
• Authors’ talks
Mystery authors Lucy Burdette and Barbara Ross will discuss their latest novels at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Key West Public Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Burdette is the author of the Key West Food Critic mysteries and Ross is the author of the Maine Clambake Mysteries. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Call to artists
Artists are sought for the Schooner Wharf Open Air Art & Music Affair scheduled for Saturday, March 6. Open to artists of all mediums. For information, visit http://www.schoonerwharf.com/19artaffair.htm. For applications or questions, e-mail swartaffair@yahoo.com, or call Capt. Carl at 305-304-2275.
• Marathon volunteers wanted
Volunteer tutors are needed in Marathon for the Literacy Volunteers English As A Second Language (ESL) program. Volunteers are requested to donate two hours per week to help an adult in the community increase English skills. For information, call or text Maria Triana at 305-393-6064.
• Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host a tour of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information. Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden. The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
• Bridge players wanted
The Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Intro to Duplicate Bridge lessons and/or a special beginner’s game will be offered if enough interest is shown. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.