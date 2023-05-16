• Sunset jazz
The Key West High School Jazz Band will be performing two sets at the Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square from 6:15 to 7 p.m. and 7:15 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The event is free and open to the public.
• Call to artists
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., is seeking artwork of all media and size for its annual Mango Madness members’ exhibition. Drop off for the show is Tuesday through Sunday, May 16-21, for the show, which opens Thursday, June 1. For information, visit https://tskw.org/mango-madness-summer-members-show/.
• Academy meeting
The College of the Florida Keys invites prospective students, their family members and the community to learn about CFK Academy at an information event at 5:30 p.m on Thursday, May 18, at 5901 College Road. Principal Wendy McPherson will present the academic acceleration opportunities available at the new tuition-free charter high school and provide a preview of possible class options. Those interested in attending the event are asked to make reservations at http://www.CFK.edu/CFKAcademy. CFK Academy will start with grades nine through 11 in its inaugural year and will add grade 12 in the 2024-25 school year.
• Bicentennial party
The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners will host a sunset bicentennial celebration on the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Friday, May 19, from 6 p.m. to sunset. The event, with music and food, is open and free to the public. There will be free parking with Pigeon Key’s trolley available from the City of Marathon 7 Mile Bridge Marina (the old Salty’s) and Monroe County Transit from 33rd Street Stanley Switlik school parking area. There will be no parking available at the bridge. The unofficial after-party will take place at Marathon’s Overseas Pub and Grill, 3574 Overseas Highway, following sunset. For information, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/flkeys200.
• Dance performance
The CoffeeMill Dance Studio will present DanceWorks 20!, featuring a dance adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” and other new works at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Tickets are available at http://www.keystix.com or 305-295-7676. For information, visit http://www.coffeemilldance.com.
• Garden lecture
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will host John Bratton of the Department of Anthropology, University of West Florida at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Bratton will be speaking on the Cuban Chug Conservation and Restoration Project, “Documenting Hope and Resolve.” Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. The event will also be recorded and available after this date on the Garden’s website. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Skate night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a Skate Night from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Bertha Street Skate Rink. All ages are welcome to bring skates and take part in the free community family event. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com.