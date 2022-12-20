• Adult crafting
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers crafting for adults from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. Tools will be supplied.
• Volunteers sought for honor
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the tremendous efforts of the community’s volunteers. Every 501©(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate one volunteer to be honored. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung. More than 1,500 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 22 years ago. For information, call 305-292-1502.
• Writers, poets scholarships
The Key West Literary Seminar has announced a limited number of full scholarships for local Monroe County poets and writers in its Writers’ Workshop Program to be held from Jan. 10-14. Full course descriptions and complete details on how to apply for any workshop can be found at http://www.kwls.org/writers_workshops. For information about the local scholarships, contact kschumann@kwls.org.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce visitor center, 31020 Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key. A free annual “pop-up” outfitter of supplies for a wide variety of water activities, the open-air event typically features items designed for sailors, boaters, anglers, kayakers and others. For information, visit http://www. lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Essay contest
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation has announced an essay competition for Monroe County high school students, to be held in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Presidential Families Weekend forum. Reflecting this year’s forum theme, “Working Across the Aisle: American Bipartisanship,” student competitors will research and write about an American president who reached across the aisle to achieve a common goal. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 15. To request essay guidelines, email Rachel.Katzenberger@kwtrumanfoundation.org.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are many Al-Anon meetings in Monroe County, both in person and virtually. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.