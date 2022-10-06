• MARC Pumpkin Patch
The MARC Pumpkin Patch will be opened from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 31, at 1401 Seminary St. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9556 or email plantstore@marchouse.org
• Musicians sought
The Lower Keys Community Choir and Keys Chamber Orchestra are looking for singers and instrumentalists for the upcoming Christmas Cantata. Rehearsals start on Sunday, Oct. 23. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 6-8. For information, email keyschamberorchestra@gmail.com or gigigrider@yahoo.com.
• Peanut butter challenge
UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County will be participating in a statewide Peanut Butter Challenge through Monday, Oct. 31. Extension Services will be collecting unopened jars of peanut butter at three Monroe County facilities: Gato Building, Suite 2-260, 1100 Simonton St., Marathon Government Center, Suite 400, 2798 Overseas Highway, or Murray Nelson Government Center Suite 244, 102050 Overseas Highway. All peanut butter donations will be distributed to local food pantries. In addition, the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Peanut Federation will match community donations.
• Heroes & Villains 5K Run/Walk
A 5K run/walk with dressed up heroes and villains will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, starting at the Southernmost Beach Resort, 1319 Duval St. For registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ and search for “Heroes and Villains.”
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are many Al-Anon meetings in Monroe County, both in person and virtually. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Art Festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
• Cancer Walk
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a College Road Loop Cancer Walk fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 5610 College Road. There is a $10 registration fee. Bake sales and raffles will be held following the walk with all proceeds benefiting the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys. For information, call Laurie at 305-240-1655.