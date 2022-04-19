• Military muster
The Conch Republic Military Muster & Conch-Tail Party will be held at the site of the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The event will benefit the Wesley House’s Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. Food, music, 50/50 raffles and a cash bar will be available. General admission is $20 and $15 for those in uniform. Advance sale VIP and diplomatic seats, which include a Conch Republic pin, are $60 and $50 for uniformed persons. For information, email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Tree giveaway
Keys Energy Services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at KEYS’ Service Building, 1001 James St., and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. The giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis for all KEYS customers, who will have their choice of two free native shade trees while supplies last. A complete listing of available trees is available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St. Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner. For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyre at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.