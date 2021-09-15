• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Smathers Beach, first beach entrance. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork which opens Friday, Oct. 1 and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• Cookie decorating
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip Halloween cookie decorating fundraising event with Suzana Toriskovic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Double Tree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. the registration fee of $40 includes art supplies and discounted bar and menu items. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., is premiering films on a socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Float designers wanted
Designers and builders are sought for the annual Smallest Parade in the Universe, which will step off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Entries 18 inches wide, deep and tall will travel down a replica of Duval Street. For a parade application, visit http://www. thesmallestparadein theuniverse.com, contact Becki at MARC 305-294-9526, Ext. 25, or email info@thesmallestparadeinthe universe.com.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Lions Club seeks members
The Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is looking for members interested in improving the community. Monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The Key West Lions are affiliated with the Lions International, established in 1917.