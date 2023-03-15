• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, in Truman Waterfront Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com/
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 17, at North Roosevelt and Kennedy boulevards, near Publix. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18. Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island. Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St.
• Indian Key presentation
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will host a free audio-visual presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Island Community Church, 83250 Overseas Highway, Islamorada. Indian Key has a rich and exciting history inclusive of Indians, Spanish Conquistadors, pirates, wreckers, politicians, ship builders, and the U.S. Navy. For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• Writers Guild releases book
The Key West Writers Guild has announced an event to launch its most recent release: “More Words from the End of the Road: An Anthology of Short Stories and Poems. A book launch and signing will be held at Cafe Con Libros at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
• FKAA offer senior, DAV discounts
Enrollment for Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority’s discount program for qualifying senior citizens or disabled American veterans residential customers is open. Customers who have previously participated in the program must re-apply before Friday, March 31, to avoid interruption of a discount. Applications will be accepted through the website, mailed in or at three area offices: Lower Keys: 1100 Kennedy Drive, Key West, FL 33040; 3200 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050; or 91620 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, FL 33070.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. Vocalists will sing to benefit the playhouse. The event will be held Mondays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through April 10.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks, and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.