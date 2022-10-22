• Family Quilt Day

The Bahama Village Music Program will host a Family Quilt Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. Anyone with memories of, or dreams for, Bahama Village is invited to add to the ever-growing Goombay Quilt, a colorful, collaborative quilt that captures the neighborhood’s spirit and history. Participants can write the name of an ancestor, draw a picture, or put anything on a square of fabric. For information, contact Kawana Staffney at 786-370-0266 or kawanaj94@gmail.com.