The Bahama Village Music Program will host a Family Quilt Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. Anyone with memories of, or dreams for, Bahama Village is invited to add to the ever-growing Goombay Quilt, a colorful, collaborative quilt that captures the neighborhood’s spirit and history. Participants can write the name of an ancestor, draw a picture, or put anything on a square of fabric. For information, contact Kawana Staffney at 786-370-0266 or kawanaj94@gmail.com.
• Halloween party
American Legion and Auxiliary Post #28 will host a Hocus Pocus Halloween party at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 5610 College Road. The cost is $30. There will be costume contests, raffles and 50/50 drawings. Proceeds will benefit veterans and local non-profits. For information, call 305-304-1655.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Heroes & Villains 5K Run/Walk
A 5K run/walk with dressed up heroes and villains will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, starting at the Southernmost Beach Resort, 1319 Duval St. For registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ and search for “Heroes and Villains.”
• Garden Halloween Party
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its annual Screamin’ Green Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tricks, treats, games, costume contests and recycle ideas will be set up throughout the garden. Entrance fee is $5 per child or $10 per family; members are free. The Garden is located at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit www.keywest.garden.
• Day of the Dead
The Monroe County Public Library’s Florida Keys History Center, Save-A-Grave Guardians and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation are presenting a program starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. Historian Corey Malcom and Archivist Breana Sowers will present a look at Keys cemeteries, along with death celebrations around the world. The presentation will be followed by a procession to the Key West Cemetery for a tour. The event is commemorating Día de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday celebrated every year on Nov. 1-2.
• Lighthouse sunset
The Key West Art & Historical Society is offering opportunities to book an exclusive experience and view a world-famous sunset from the observation platform of the island city’s historic Lighthouse. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/sunset.
• Boating class
The Key West Sail and Power Squadron is offering a boating safety class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nove. 5, and 8 a.m to noon on Sunday, Nov. 6, followed by a license test for boating certification. The Squadron is located at 5205 College Road. For information and registration, call Dick Odgers at 305-509-0159.