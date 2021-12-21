• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. The group is also in need of volunteers. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org
• Restaurant card
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering its new restaurant and theater card, with more than 30 restaurants listed, each offering a two-for-one entree deal. Also taking part are local theaters, including the Red Barn, Waterfront, Key West Theater and The Studios of Key West, all offering discounts. The proceeds of all sales of the $100 card benefit local charities. For information and purchase locations, call Stacie Gleason at 443-994-1841 or Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and new construction that maintains the integrity of the historic neighborhood. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30 p.m., or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
• Lions Club seeks members
The Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is looking for members interested in improving the community. Monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The Key West Lions are affiliated with the Lions International, established in 1917.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.