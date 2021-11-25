• Waterfront bazaar
The Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26, at Truman Waterfront. The event replaces the normal Farmers Market due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers can expect to find creative gift ideas. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or call 305-731-3385.
• ‘Messiah’ performance
Händel’s “Messiah” will be presented at the Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St. at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Interested singers should contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341 for information. Music will be provided. Those who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive for Sunday’s 2 to 4:30 p.m. rehearsal by 1:45 p.m.
• Flag burning
The Conch Republic Navy will celebrate the official end of the 2021 hurricane season with a flag-burning ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham, Truman Waterfront Park.
• SPCA fundraiser
POSH (Paws Often Steal Hearts), a fundraising event for the Florida Keys SPCA, will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Audubon House, 205 Whitehead St., with a Second Line parade at 9:30 p.m. and an after-party at the Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St. For tickets, visit http://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-8th-annual-2021. For information, call Ben Hennington 305-304-1232.
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Village will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8 p.m. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and older are $5. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree-lighting ceremony, desserts and Edith Amsterdam’s eggnog. Donations of unwrapped new clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Choral Arts schedule
The Keys Choral Arts has scheduled two Christmas concerts at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 4 p.m., which will mark the return of the Eaton Street Christmas Stroll. The event is free, but registration is required. The KCA will perform a Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, with the Southernmost Chamber Music Society. For ticketing information, visit http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Holiday Concert and Bazaar
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Holiday Concert and Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the porches and walkways of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The celebration will feature artisans, musicians and choirs, food and libations and a holiday light show of vector projections. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6615, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.