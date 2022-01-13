• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club’s January luncheon and meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Boondocks Grille, 27205 Overseas Highway, on Ramrod Key. Voting for a new slate of officers will take place.
• Homeless survey
Point in Time Homeless Census will be held throughout the county beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and continuing throughout the day and night. Volunteers are needed to administer the surveys and donations are needed to fill the survival packs that are handed out to participants. The training date is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13., via Goto Meeting. Visit https://www.monroehomelesscoc.org/point-in-time for the survey and link to training. For information, call the Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care at 305-619-1976.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, Restaurant Store, 1111 Eaton St. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, on Big Pine Key. The open-air market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold a free Show & Shine event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758 or visit http://www.floridakeysouthernmostcarclub.com.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook Off event on Wednesday, March 30. To donate call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• Voting presentation
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host a Zoom presentation on “Ranked Choice Voting” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. The concept allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference instead of having to choose one. For Zoom instructions, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or email lowerkeyslwv@gmail.com.
• Orchid Society
The Key West Orchid Society meets Sunday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. at West Martello Gardens. KWOS President Jay Pfahl will speak on his “COVID Columbia saga.” The event also features plants for sale, free plants to attendess, raffles and more. For information, email keywestmarie@yahoo.com.