The Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will hold a Hoppy Hour fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Salty Frog’s, 407 Front St. The dog-friendly event will feature raffles, drink specials and live music.
• National Day of Prayer
Interfaith Ministerial Alliance President Rev. Denise McLeod, area clergy and city officials will observe the National Day of Prayer at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
• Hurricane Awareness Tour
The NOAA Hurricane Awareness Tour will come to the Marathon airport, 9400 Overseas Highway, on Friday, May 5. The public can meet hurricane experts, scientists and crew members and tour the U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J Hurricane Hunter aircraft from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The Key West Art Center is looking for volunteers to join a new team to produce the 2024 Key West Art and Craft Festival. Sought are people who would like to help in several jobs from administration, PR and advertising, artist liaison and helpers for all aspects of setting and running the set up. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Boating course
A certified boating course is being offered by America’s Boating Club at 5205 College Road Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants can earn the required Florida State Boater ID Card and qualify for insurance rate discounts. The cost is $70 or $85 for two students sharing materials. The price includes lunch and guest speaker. For information, call Vince Melendy at 305-296-1126.
• Poker Classic
May Sands Montessori School will hold a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament fundraiser from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Play begins at 7 p.m. and $50 donation gets 2,500 in chips. Register at http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/fundraising. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair, presented by Literacy Volunteers of America (LVA) — Monroe County, Inc,. will take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to10 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Sponsors and vendors are encouraged to make application by calling 305-294-4352 or 305-304-0578 (cell/text), by email to marycasanova77@gmail.com or info@lva-monroe.org.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions.