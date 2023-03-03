An exhibition and sale of rare plants will be held at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 5210 College Road. Admission is free. Tropical and native plants from vendors and the garden’s plant nursery will be featured. Activities include docent guided tours, a children’s science corner, all-day music, adult beverages, food vendors, local arts & craft vendors, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, eco-friendly products and services and exhibits by conservation-oriented non-profit organizations.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags). To become a participant, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Higbee commissioning benefit
The Hemingway Rum Company, 201 Simonton St, Key West, will host and sponsor Girls Night Out Key West from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.on Tuesday, March 7. The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee, the sponsor of the upcoming commissioning of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee on Saturday, May 13, will be highlighted as the charity for the month. For information on the Higbee commissioning and the Navy League, Key West Council, visit http://www.higbeecommissioning.org or http://www.navyleaguekeywest.org. For information on Girls Night Out, visit its Key West Facebook page.
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through April 10.
• Purchase online safely
For those making online purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well-lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.