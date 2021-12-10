• Holiday Concert and Bazaar
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Holiday Concert and Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the porches and walkways of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The celebration will feature artisans, musicians and choirs, food and libations and a holiday light show of vector projections. For information, call Kassandra Collett at 305-295-6615, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.
• Lighted boat parade
The Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Boats of all sizes are eligible to enter. Entry forms are now available at Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., or at http:/wwwschoonerwharf.com. For information, call Evalena or Sheree at 305-292-9520.
• Book signing
The Key West Butterfly & Nature Conservatory, 1316 Duval St., will host a book signing for “Tickle Time,” by author Jill Driscoll, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
• Dance performance
The Young Dance Collective will present a “Holiday Evening of Dance” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The performance will feature excerpts from “The Nutcracker” and original contemporary works. For tickets, visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com.
• Christmas Concert
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Ticketing information is available at http://www.southernmostchambermusic society.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Nominations sought
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of our community’s volunteers. Every 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate a volunteer to be honored. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 15. For information, call 305-292-1502. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung.
• Pump-out service
On The Hook Marine Services, LLC will be providing free mobile pump-out service to vessels anchored throughout the Florida Keys in specific service areas from Key West to Key Largo. Boaters interested in viewing service area maps and receiving pump-out service can register at http://www.onthehookmarine.com or call 305-833-1978. In addition, several shoreside pump-out stations are also available throughout Monroe County and can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/pumpout.
• Walk on White
An art walk will be held on White Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, showcasing area businesses. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhitekeywest.com.
• Red Nose run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: The PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café,1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup 5 to 7 p.m. is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration, or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.