• Spring concert
The Key West Community Orchestra will present “A Joyous Spring Concert “ at the Key West Garden Club, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The $20 tickets are available only online at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com/club/garden-concert.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, April 13, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Stock Island HOA
The Stock Island Home Owners’ Association will meet from 7 to 9 p.m.at the Bernstein Park building, 6751 5th Street. Discussed will be water bill increases, Earth Day litter cleanup, recent events in Key West regarding Pier B. We are also planning a signature drive to put on the next election ballot single district election.
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. Toiletries will be collected for the Domestic Abuse Shelter. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.
• Plant sale
The plant Nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16. at 5219 College Road. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Tiger Within,” the story of an unlikely friendship between a homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Military muster
The Conch Republic Military Muster & Conch-Tail Party will be held at the site of the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The event will benefit the Wesley House’s Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. General admission is $20 and $15 for those in uniform, Advance sale VIP and diplomatic seats, which include a Conch Republic pin, are $60 and $50 for uniformed persons. For information, email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.
• Tree giveaway
Keys Energy Services will host its annual Tree Giveaway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at KEYS’ Service Building, 1001 James St., and at KEYS’ Cudjoe Key site, 755 Blimp Road, between Valencia and Asturias roads. A complete listing of available trees will be made available at http://www.KeysEnergy.com.