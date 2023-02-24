• Garden Tour

The Key West Garden Club will host tours of five gardens in the Midtown West area of the island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. All gardens are within 10 minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each location with detailed plant information. Tickets and information are available at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com. Tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210 or keywestgardenclub.com.