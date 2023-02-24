The Key West Garden Club will host tours of five gardens in the Midtown West area of the island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. All gardens are within 10 minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each location with detailed plant information. Tickets and information are available at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com. Tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210 or keywestgardenclub.com.
• Fashion show seeks designers
The Conch Republic Wearable Art Fashion Show Benefit is seeking local designers to enter either the Couture or Costume category. The show will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Key West Theater to benefit the Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund. For information, mail diane@conchrepublic.com or visit http://www.conchrepublic.com.
• Speaker series
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host Kristie Killam at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Her topic will be “Discovering Photography to connect with Art in Nature.” Admission for the speaker series is free for garden members, $5 for non-members. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit www.keywest.garden.
• ABC sale
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St., will hold an ABC (Attic, Boat and Closet) yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Sale items include new and used household goods, small appliances, art, linens, music supplies, jewelry, accessories, books, small furniture and more. Cash only. All proceeds will be donated to South Florida Haiti Project community assistance efforts, http://www.southfloridahaitiproject.org.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Impromptu Concert
The fourth concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ season will feature the Aizuri String Quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door. Students are admitted free. For information, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• Duck Key Market
Duck Key Paradise Open Market is held each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Duck Key, 100 San Juan St. Offered are cheeses, juices, produce, flowers, seafood and bakery items. Parking is available on the easement.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach.
• Art festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit is being held on Mondays at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. until April 10.