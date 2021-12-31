• Garden Club meeting
The Key West Garden Club will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Shelly Krueger will speak about sargassum and a pilot sargassum composting experiment. This is an inside event and masking is suggested. Refreshments will be served outside afterward. For information, visit http://www. keywestgardenclub.com
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. The satellite office will offer all the services found at the Key West and Key Largo Veterans Affairs offices and will be staffed with an accredited Veterans Service Officer. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Bridge players wanted
The Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Intro to Duplicate Bridge lessons and/or a special beginner’s game will be offered if enough interest is shown. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Crescendo,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at 750 United St. When a world-famous conductor tries to create an Israeli-Palestinian orchestra, it takes all his skill and resources to overcome the discord and get the orchestra members to play in harmony, rising to a tense and emotional finale. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and new construction that maintains the integrity of the historic neighborhood. Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished. For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.
• Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
• Lions Club seeks members
The Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., is looking for members interested in improving the community. Monthly meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.