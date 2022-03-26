• ‘Grease’ Sing-a-long
The Key West Film Festival will host a “Grease” Sing-a-long and costume contest at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Perry Hotel, 7001 Shrimp Road. For information, visit https://keywestff.com.
• Film festival
The Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival will screen “Whale Rider” at 6:30 p.m.Wednesday, March 30, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. COVID-19 protection policy requires attendees to show a negative PCR done within 72 hours or a completed vaccination document and to wear masks.
• Car wash
The Key West High School’s Thespian Society will hold a fundraising car wash at KWHS, 2100 Flagler Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. The cost is $10 per vehicle and funds will be used to stage a theatrical production.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Dog” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Lenten collections
Unity of the Keys Spirit has issued an invitation to all to approach the Lenten season by releasing all which no longer serves them, mentally or physically. Clothing and linens will be collected for St Peter’s Thrift Shop, tennis shoes will be collected for MARC House and non-perishable food items for Bahama Village Food Pantry. Items for Create-A-Vacuum yard sale can be dropped off at Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., after calling 305-296-5888 or emailing church@unityofthekeys.org.
• Call to artists
The Key West Art Center & Gallery is accepting applications from artists to become juried exhibiting members through Wednesday, March 30. For information and application, visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Choral concert
The Keys Choral will perform its spring concert, Lux Perpetua, at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The Faure Requiem will be the centerpiece of the concert, and will feature organist Chaz Bowers. Tickets, which are $30, include a wine-and-bites reception, and can be purchased online at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.