The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to “ring the bell” on its red kettles during the holiday season. Volunteers are needed for locations in Marathon and Key West. All funds collected stay in the local community and help to provide food, shelter, disaster relief to individuals and families in crisis. To register, visit http://www.registertoring.com. For information, call Loretta at 813-892-3342.
• Homeowners meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will hold its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The guest speaker will be Joshua Gelfman, who will give an update on the changes coming to the Tradewinds Shopping Center. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85625355857?pwd=M1FueHY4bGxhekg0Rmh3TTJuSk4wdz09.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. Plans will be made for actions in 2023. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or contact Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.
• Tutors wanted
Florida Early Learning Corps is seeking individuals to serve as Early Learning Corps tutors in pre-schools in Key Largo, Key West, Islamorada and Tavernier. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $2,474 to pay for college tuition or student loans. The application deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 14, to start tutoring in January. Apply at http://www.join.readingandmath.org.
• La Chicharra
La Cucaracha Chronicles will present its third edition of La Chicharra (The Cicada) Story Slam at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Helmerich Theater of The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. For tickets and information, visit https://tskw.org/all-events/
• Donations sought
Key West Homeless Coalition, Inc. seeks donations of new and used towels to help local homeless stay clean and dry. Also, single sheet sets and an artificial Christmas tree. Call or text 305-304-0578 for pickups countywide. Dropoffs welcome Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-noon at the joint offices of KWHC/Literacy Volunteers/Dr. Jose Sanchez Lions Eye Clinic, located inside the Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
• Walk of Lights
Key West Harbor Walk of Lights at the Historic Seaport: Revel in a wonderland of light-bedecked palm trees, Christmas trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes, dazzlingly decorated for the holiday season from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street.
• Winter Showcase
The Key West High School Drama Club will produce an evening of singing, dancing, sketch comedy and skits from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. The event is a fundraiser for the group’s spring musical. Tickets are available at the door, cash only. For information, email Emily Young at emilyyoung520@gmail.com.