• Planning sessions
Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square planning sessions will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom and at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at City Hall, 1300 White St. For information, email city_harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3973.
• Plant clinics
The UF/IFAS, Monroe County Master Gardener Volunteers, will be offering a series of plant clinics via zoom and in-person, addressing residents’ plant, insect and gardening questions. The virtual plant clinics will include a 15-minute topical discussion at the start of each event. Virtual classes: Tuesday, April 13, Growing turmeric and ginger in containers; Tuesday, April 27, Pests of ficus; and Tuesday, May 11, Landscape hurricane preparedness. Plant clinics begin at 10 a.m. via Zoom. In-person classes: Saturday, April 17, Home Depot, Marathon, 4555 Overseas Highway and Key West Botanical Garden, 5310 College Road; Wednesday, April 21, Garden Club of the Upper Keys, 94040 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier; and Thursday, April 22, Island Home Nursery, 88720 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier. Plant clinics begin at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Email monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or call 305-292-4501 to register.
• Mars Rover presentation
NASA Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will talk about the Mars Perseverance Rover at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 in a virtual presentation for the Monroe County Public Library system. The event is free and open to the public. For registration visit http://www.keyslibraries.org or call your local branch. The direct link for registration is https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5iKfbAvHRRSvn WnQr2Gp3w.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Custom House, 281 Front St., wearing masks and socially distancing. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 15. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Guy Harvey interview
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host an online interview with artist Guy Harvey led by Carol Shaughnessy at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 15, discussing Harvey’s early sketches based on “The Old Man and the Sea.” For information, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event/guy-harvey-interview.
• Moon rise kayak excursion
The Florida Keys Wildlife Society will benefit from an evening kayak excursion in celebration of Earth Day, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. The event is sponsored by Big Pine Kayak Adventures. The easy paddle along the mangrove shoreline will allow for a view of the full moon rise over No Name Key. Registration includes kayak, gear and guides, and will depart from the Old Wooden Bridge Fishing Camp on Big Pine Key. To register, call Capt. Bill at 305-872-9860.