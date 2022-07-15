• Art Day
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will offer a painting and pottery workshop at noon on Saturday, July 16. Participants will be immersed in creativity as various art styles are explored and then will be invited to submit their work for the library’s art gallery. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Plant sale
The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Monologue Mondays
Fringe Theater Outreach will host free workshops for performers to get feedback and grow on July Mondays. Monologues, short scenes and songs, all with a five-minute time limit, will be presented at the 6:30 p.m. events on July 18 and July 25 at the Key West Armory, 600 White St. Those just wanting to watch are also welcome. For information, email info@fringtheater.org.
• Hemingway poetry reading
As part of Hemingway Days, the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will present the Key West Poetry Guild’s annual showcase of Hemingway’s little-known poetry and guild members’ own work at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, in the library’s auditorium. There will be cake.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501©(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Art workshop
Kindness Rocks Key West at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with Unity of the Keys, 1011 Virginia St., hosting a free workshop to create the rocks, with supplies provided. For information, email church@unityofthekeys.org