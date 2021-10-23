• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting a community COVID-19 vaccination event open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym at 111 Olivia St. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• Artisan Market
An Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Wildlife Center, 1801 White St. Live music, a full bar, food stalls, fresh produce, cheese, pickles, orchids, local art and costume pieces will be on display. The market offers free entry and parking in the Higgs Beach antenna park lot across the street. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags).
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas, 305-304-1043.
• Bridge players wanted
The Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Intro to Duplicate Bridge lessons and/or a special beginner’s game will be offered if enough interest is shown. For information call/text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• Concert set
Blues player G. Love will appear in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Admission is free to all locals with Monroe County ID who are registered online at http://www.https://www.coastisclearfest.com/free by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3, or when venue capacity has been reached. All adult attendees must register separately, and each registered adult may add up to five children to their registration. Food and beverages will be available for sale. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Dogs and coolers are not permitted. The event is sponsored by COAST and the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Photo safari
A Photo Safari Trivia Trek will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Old Town, sponsored by Habitat for Humanity. Kids younger than 12 are free and adults are $25. Teams of four can be formed and can use bikes, cars, golf carts or feet to compete. Prizes will be awarded and extra points will be given for team costumes. For registration, call 305-294-9006, extension 3.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 6 and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.