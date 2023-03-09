• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, in Truman Waterfront Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Virginia and Duval streets. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Gallery opening
Artist Tom Everhart, known for his paintings of Charles Schulz-influenced art, will present his recent work at the Ocean Blue Gallery. Everhart painted under the influence of and was educated by legendary Peanuts creator Schulz. The artist will be present at free receptions from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11. The gallery is located at 109 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.oceanblue.gallery/ or call 305-296-7474.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Auction tickets available
Tickets are now available for the Anne McKee Artists Fine Art Auction on Sunday, March 12, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../anne-mckee-fine-art. For information about the fund, visit www.mckeefund.org.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings are one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Community Orchestra
The Key West Community Orchestra will be presenting two historical and musical concerts at two Key West garden locations. “Pops Across the Decades” will feature hit tunes from the 1900s, every decade to 1999. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, the venue will be the Key West Garden Club at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Tickets are $25. For information, visit https://www.keywest.garden.
